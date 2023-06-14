Severe Chance Continues this Evening

Severe weather continues to move through the area into the late afternoon and should persist into the late evening. We have already gotten reports of significant wind and possibly record setting hail. All forms of severe weather are possible with the highest threats being wind and large hail, but a quick tornado is possible. Everyone across the area has the possibility of severe weather, but the best chance will be along and south of Highway 82.
These storms will continue into early tomorrow morning, but still the chance for isolated showers will stick around throughout the day. It will be a muggy day in store with high humidity from that rainfall, as well as temperatures reaching into the mid 80s.
Friday gives us another chance for severe weather. Currently the timing looks to be in the late afternoon/early evening with the main threats being strong wind and large hail. Since we are still a few days out, models will have some variability so we will continue to monitor this system for timing and impacts as it approaches. Temperatures could be back in the 90s for some of us heading into our weekend.
We will continue to see some more chances of on and off rainfall and thunderstorms heading into the weekend. Along with rain chances, temperatures will be on the rise back into the low 90s so be ready for a warm and muggy weekend ahead.