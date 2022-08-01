 Skip to main content
Seasonable temperatures with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times

  • Updated
  • 0
More hot temperatures in store for our Tuesday

We saw some scattered to patchy areas of rain today, along with some isolated to scattered areas of thunderstorms at times. All of this due to a left over front and some bits and pieces of low pressure.

This will continue to be the weather story for most of the week, albeit we will see lesser chances for some showers and thunderstorms, as we go through the week. Do not be surprised at times that we could see some brief heavy rainfall and some isolated stronger thunderstorms in the mix of things at times.

We will see mostly seasonable weather as the story when it comes to the temperatures. Most of the high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s, except for some of the rain cooled areas. Most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

