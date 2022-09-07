Scattered Showers & Storms are back for Wednesday Afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again the story for our area for our Wednesday. We will be starting off our day dry and with dense fog for our most northern counties, but as we head into the afternoon rain chances will be on the increase. These showers and storms though will be scattered in nature so not everyone will see rain today. If you do get caught under one of these spot showers and storms, it could be briefly on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms have been briefly on the strong side at times. The main culprit with these stronger thunderstorms was in the form of some brief strong and gusty winds. All of this continues to be due to a weak lingering front and some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area.
However, a brief lull from the rain and storms on Thursday. More low pressure and the same old front in here on Friday and into the weekend and that gives us more rain and thunderstorms at times. This will mostly likely impact some of our Friday night football games, keep it here for the latest timing and impacts as we get closer to the end of the week.
Most of the high temperatures will be anywhere from the upper 70s or into the 90s. Most of our heat index values will continue to be on the big-time variety side. Anywhere from the middle to upper 70s to well into the 90s out there over the next several days. Once again, this big-time variety of heat index values due to the wide variety of cloud cover and rainfall.
As for next week, we are tracking a 2nd front that has the potential to knock our low temps down to the upper 50s, low 60s if it makes it down into North East Mississippi. Again, keep it here for the latest details as we get closer to this time.
