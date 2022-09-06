Scattered showers possible Tuesday afternoon but most will stay dry

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue going through much of your work week. Some of the rain could be briefly on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms have been briefly on the strong side at times. The main culprit with these stronger thunderstorms was in the form of some brief strong and gusty winds. Most models have backed off on how many showers there will be. So, most will stay dry.
All of this due to a weak lingering front that will slowly nudge into the area and some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through. This will continue to be our weather story for the next several days across our area as we will linger the old front in our area, along with bits and pieces of low pressure at times.
We will see the temperatures in the wide variety category. Most of the high temperatures will be anywhere from the upper 70s or into the 90s. All of this great variety due to the variable amounts of cloud cover across the area. Temperatures will be overall cooler into the upcoming weekend as we could again see scattered rain.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link