Scattered showers and thunderstorms today

Happy Tuesday and Happy Independence Day! Most of the morning was mostly dry and few showers and thunderstorms. The rain for most picks by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s today but feeling much warmer.
Some heavy thunderstorms will continue to be the weather rule across our area this afternoon and over the next several days. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with main forms of severe weather with these thunderstorms will be in the form of some brief large hail, along with some strong and gusty winds at times. All of this is due to some low pressure, along with some weak fronts that just keep lingering in our area.
Most of the high temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s on each day. The heat index will be generally in the 95 to 105 degree category. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.