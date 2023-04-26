Scattered showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days

We still have the chances for some rain and even some thunderstorms over the next few days. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side by portions of our Wednesday and into our Thursday.
Today we will see scattered rain with some thunderstorms potentially for the late afternoon and overnight. We will still see mostly to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon with some places getting a little sunshine. Temperatures today will warm to the low 70s.
Thursday starts off with some heavy rain for some. Scattered showers for the morning tomorrow could impact that commute. We will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming to the low 70s again. Some of the storms on Thursday could be on the stronger to severe side. The main impact with these storms is possible damaging wind.
We will see a bit of brief high pressure build into our area on Friday and that will somewhat dry our skies on Friday. Another bit of low pressure will move back into our area on Saturday. This will give our area another chance for some at least scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two.
More high pressure builds into our area on Saturday night and into our Sunday. This will linger in our area well into our next work week. We will see the skies clear out in most areas due to this high pressure. Temperatures will not fluctuate much over the next several days. Mostly 60s and 70s for the high temperatures and mostly 40s and 50s for most of the overnight low temperatures.