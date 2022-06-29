Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on our Thursday

A weak front has been moving through our area on our Wednesday. This has given us some scattered showers and every now and then a bit of an isolated thunderstorm. We have seen once again some seasonable temperatures across the area with most of the high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s. We have also seen the heat index creep its way up a little due to some greater moisture being introduced to our area due to this aforementioned front.
We will stay more or less in the same old, same old pattern over the next several days, Most of the high temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Most of our overnight low temperatures will continue to stay in the lower to middle 70s with a few upper 60s at times. All in all, this is pretty close to normal for our area as we go into the early portion of July.
We will see some pesky areas of some much-needed showers and thunderstorms linger in our area through the rest of the work week, into the weekend and into next week. Some of the thunderstorms may be a little on the heavy and hefty side at times. We will see heavy rainfall and some strong and gusty winds as the main culprits with these thunderstorms. However, some isolated thunderstorms with some hail in the mix of things, cannot be ruled out of the question at times.
All of this activity over the next several days will be due to some weak fronts in our area, along with some bits and pieces of low pressure in the mix at times. As a matter of fact, we will see maybe a little bit of an enhancement in the chances for some showers and thunderstorms over the weekend due to a little tropical wave that may more through our area during that time period.
