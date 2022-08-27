Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for Sunday afternoon

While most remain dry this evening, an isolated shower or two is possible but will be short lived.
Sunday looks to remain dry through much of the morning before isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms start to develop in the afternoon. Most of us should remain dry as these showers pass through. Temperatures are going to start out in the low 70s before peaking in the low 90s. Heat indices should be even greater in the mid 90s or greater.
Monday has a similar forecast with temperatures starting in the low 70s topping out in the low 90s. A few isolated to scattered storms are possible in the afternoon period for our area.
For the rest of the work week, we see a cold front make its way through our area Tuesday bringing better chances of rain with more widespread showers. High temperatures look to remain pretty consistent reaching the low 90s each day. The latter end of the week may have a break from rain for a bit.
In regard to the tropics, we are nearing peak tropical season as it typically occurs in the month of September. Right now, there are a few disturbances way out in the Atlantic, but nothing imminently likely to make landfall, but we will keep everyone updated as those systems continue to develop.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link