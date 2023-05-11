Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday

Our Thursday has not been too much in the way of different from the last several days across our area. We have once again seen a variety of weather across our area. Some folks have seen some heavy and hefty areas of rainfall and thunderstorms. While other areas have seen plenty of sunshine as the rule.

More of the same will be the rule over the next several days. This will continue to be the rule due to more fronts, along with bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area.

We will see most of the overnight lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees. We will see high temperatures range anywhere from the 70s to the lower 90s. This range will be due to the variable weather we will find across the area. We will in some areas at times see the heat index reach well into the 90s.