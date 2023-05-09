Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue over the next few days

We are seeing a mix of sunshine and cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s with some heat index values in the low 90s, this heat could pop up a few thunderstorms for the afternoon. Most will stay dry today though.
Off and on rain and thunderstorms will continue to be the weather story for the next several days. We will every now and then see a few of the thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times. Also, every now and then we get a few hours of sunshine. All of this is due to some fronts, along with bits and pieces of low pressure that will continue to move through our area over the next several days. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 80s to near 90 for the highs. While most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.