Scattered showers and thunderstorms again today

Happy Thursday! We started this morning off with some sunshine mixed with a few clouds, but we were mostly dry. We will see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Temperatures today climb to the low 90s with heat index values close to 100.
A few showers may linger into Friday morning but most will start out dry. Rain will not be as wide spread as we head into the weekend but some could still see showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s again. Saturday is pretty similar to Friday's forecast, some scattered rain so keep that in mind when you plan any outdoor events.
Sunday rain will continue on and off through the day, but most of that rain will move through for the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures still into the low 90s. Into the beginning of next work week we will see a little less rainfall, but we are still just as warm.