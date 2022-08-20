Saturday still dealing with scattered showers as cold front approaches later this weekend

A tropical system is trying to get its act together in the southern portion of The Gulf of Mexico. We will see in time how that may affect our weather in our area.
We are still dealing with a former stationary front moving through our area mainly as a bit of a warm front. This has given our area some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms and these will continue throughout our Saturday. Temperatures will reach back into the low 90s, but that will be short-lived as we continue into the rest of our weekend.
A cold front in the Central United States is headed our way for later portions of our Sunday and into our early Monday morning. This will result in an increased chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms at times. A few of the showers and thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times. With the increased chance of rain, temperatures also take a hit with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s.
All of this activity over the next several days will play just a little bit with our high and low temperatures. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 80s and at times will increase into the low 90s. Along with that, low temperatures will stay in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link