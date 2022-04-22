Saturday looks to be on the very warm and dry side

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area on our Friday. We have seen abundant sunshine with just a few cumulus clouds on our Friday.
We will continue to see abundant sunshine with just a few thin clouds in our weather forecast for our Saturday. As we continue to see the dominance of high pressure in our area.
We will see high pressure lose its grip over our area on our Sunday. We will still see plenty of sunshine as the rule, however clouds will be on the increase during later portions of our Sunday and into our Sunday night. We may even see a few isolated showers move back into our area by later afternoon on Sunday and into our Sunday evening. This change in weather will be due to some bits and pieces of low pressure moving back into our area, ahead of a frontal system that is expected to move into our area on our Monday. We will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms move into our area on our Monday and into our Monday night. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Isolated thunderstorms could reach severe weather limits at times, however widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and change the weather forecast as it warrants over the weekend.
By later on Monday night and into our Tuesday, we will see the aforementioned frontal system move out of our area and more high pressure will build back into our area. We will see plenty of sunshine return into our weather forecast once again. We will see the temperatures for both our daytime highs and our overnight lows drop off a bit, however no major drop in temperatures is expected.
