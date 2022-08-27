Rogue showers possible for the weekend but most areas should stay dry and hot

Spotty storms remain possible this weekend, but most should stay dry. As a result, expect the heat to increase with mid-90s heat indices ahead.
Today starts with temperatures in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday’s high reaches into the lower 90s with heat indices pushing into the middle to upper 90s. Rain chances remain very spotty, at around 20% coverage which means most of us should be dry.
Sunday starts in the low 70s with high temperatures reaching the low 90s. Once again, a couple of rogue showers and thunderstorms remain possible but most of us should stay dry. Heat indices also will be in the mid-90s or greater for Sunday.
Monday starts in the 90s with a few isolated storms possible, especially by late afternoon/evening. Most of those will peak in NW Mississippi.
We are working our way toward peak tropical season which typically occurs in the month of September. Right now there are a few disturbances way out in the Atlantic to watch, but nothing imminently likely to make landfall... but stay tuned because things can change quickly.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link