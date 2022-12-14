 Skip to main content
Reports: Zach Arnett expected to be named MSU head coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, MSU, football

Davis Wade Stadium is the home of the MSU Bulldogs.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett have agreed to terms to make him the new head football coach, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon.

Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger reported the same.

MSU named Arnett interim head coach when Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday.

Leach died Monday night.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

