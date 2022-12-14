Reports: Zach Arnett expected to be named MSU head coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett have agreed to terms to make him the new head football coach, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sources: Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett have agreed to terms to make him the school’s next head football coach. He’s expected to receive a four-year contract, which has not been signed yet.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2022
Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger reported the same.
Mississippi State is expected to promote interim coach Zach Arnett to permanent head coach, sources tell @SINow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 14, 2022
MSU named Arnett interim head coach when Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday.
Leach died Monday night.