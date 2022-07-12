Recap of Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing

The following is from NBC News and serves as captioning for the video shown above. The text has been edited for clarity.
The January 6 committee today focused on Donald Trump's desperate effort to hold on to power after losing the election.
"You have to show strength and you have to be strong," the president said on Jan. 6, 2021.
The committee highlighting a mid December meeting convened by Trump with attorney Rudy Giuliani and others.
"The meeting has been called unhinged. Not normal in the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-MD, said.
At that meeting, strategies for Trump to remain in office were discussed, including having the military seize voting machines — an idea rejected by Attorney General Bill Barr.
"I said absolutely not, there's no probable cause and I'm not going to seize any machines," Barr said.
Failing at solutions, Trump in the overnight hours sends his infamous December 19 tweet calling on supporters to come to D.C. January 6, the day Biden's win was to be certified, tweeting "Will be wild."
"The time for action is now," right-wing media personality Alex Jones said.
His supporters heading that call. And on that day, Trump — knowing groups including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers came heavily armed — ordered metal detectors removed and directed them to the Capitol.
"You'll never take back our country with weakness," Trump said on Jan. 6, 2021.
The committee seeking to establish possible early coordination between the groups and Donald Trump and his allies.
Also today, videotaped testimony from Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.
"Did I believe he should concede the election? At a point in time, yes I did," Cipollone said.
The committee making the case the president knew he lost but convinced millions of Americans he won.
"They put their faith and their trust in Donald Trump. They wanted to believe in him. They wanted to fight for their country, and he deceived them," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY, said.
The committee looking to connect the dots between a president determined to overturn an election, engaging in a scheme to achieve it that culminated in a violent mob attacking America's democracy.
There is at least one more hearing to go, the committee says sometime next week it will cover the more than three hours during which Donald Trump refused to stop the violence during the insurrection.