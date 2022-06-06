 Skip to main content
Rebels need one win to advance to super regional

  • Updated
  • 0
Ole Miss, Rebels, University of Mississippi

Credit: Ole Miss Rebels

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WTVA) - The Rebels will be one step closer to Omaha with a win on Monday in the Coral Gables Regional.

Ole Miss was scheduled to Arizona at noon; however, weather delayed the start.

The game is now scheduled for 3:20 p.m. C.T. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.

If the Rebels win, they’ll move on to super regional play in either Hattiesburg, Mississippi, or Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

If Arizona wins the first game, the two teams will play again Monday afternoon in a winner-take-all matchup.

In the Hattiesburg Regional, Southern Miss plays LSU on Monday at 3 p.m.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

