Rainy weather today with much cooler conditions

Bits and pieces of low pressure along with some fronts every now and then will be the weather story on our Friday, through the weekend and into next week. This means do not get used to one type of weather. We will see some roller coaster rides in the temperature category.
We will see some variety of showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see the potential for some heavy rain at times and we will see the potential for some of the thunderstorms to get on the hefty side at times. Our wild and wacky weather of February will continue as we go into the month of March.