Rainy weather expected for most of the week

Overnight we saw a lot of rainfall and even some thunderstorms. For the early morning commuters some showers and storms still linger, this will cause some slick roads. Once the rain clears out late Monday morning, conditions will remain mostly dry throughout the rest of the day with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be warm even with the cloud cover, reaching into the upper 70s with a few low 80s in our area.
Overnight into Tuesday we will be above average temperatures only dropping into the mid 60s. Afternoon temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. We will stay mostly dry Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be breezy throughout the day due to a cold front starting to move closer to the area.
This cold front will give us an opportunity for strong storms to develop into Wednesday. We are continuing to monitor this system for timing and impacts as it gets closer but the severe threat is looking to stay to our west. High temperatures reach into the mid 80s.
The rest of the week sees multiple chances of rainfall move through the area. On top of the rain chances, gloomy conditions will be prominent as cloud cover will be widespread all through this week. Keep the umbrella handy!