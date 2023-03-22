Rainy start to the day with warmer weather for the afternoon; severe weather possible Friday

We have started with mostly cloudy and rainier weather today. This rain will taper off into the afternoon, a few showers still possible later today but mostly dry. We will see some variable cloudiness into the afternoon. Temperatures today will warm to the low 70s.
We will see somewhat more of a warming trend to continue in our area over the next several days for the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures. Thursday and Friday many spots will get into the low 80s.
On Friday we will see the potential for some better chances for some rain and thunderstorms with a better chance in here later in the day and some of this activity may linger into our Saturday early morning. There will be better chances for some of the activity to be on the strong to severe side at times. Some places under a level 3 risk. Most of this will taper off on Saturday early morning.
While most of the weekend is dry we could have some more rain and thunderstorms as we go into our Sunday and Sunday evening.