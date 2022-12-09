Rainy start to the day with slightly drier weather for the afternoon

All of this rain we have seen is due to cold fronts and warm fronts moving through our area, along with bits and pieces of low pressure. We will see a little bit in the way of heavy rainfall and some hefty thunderstorms at times.
All in all in between all of this activity we will see a bit of a lull that could give some folks in our area some sunshine at times. One of the lulls will most likely be from our Friday afternoon and into our Saturday afternoon. Due to all of this off and on activity and due to the passages of cold and warm fronts, we will continue to see somewhat of a roller coaster ride in temperatures over the next several days.
By early to middle portions of next week, we will see our best chance for some severe weather in our area. Basically, all modes of severe weather will be possible. Stay tuned over the next several days. We will fine tune the weather forecast as needed for this future event.