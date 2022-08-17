 Skip to main content
Rainy and muggy start to the day with much cooler weather this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
More rain into the afternoon
Maxuser

Wednesday is going to be a rainy day for a lot of folks. Make sure you have the rain gear handy as you step out the door. A front continues to bring more showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Temperatures because the clouds in the rain will only warm for some into the upper 70s some will make it into the low to middle 80s.

Thursday will be much drier for many but still some showers and storms possible. Temperatures will start to warm up as we are heading towards the end of your work week into the middle and upper 80s. We are seeing drier conditions as we are heading into the upcoming weekend with temperatures back in the upper 80s to low 90s.

