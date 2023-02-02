Rainy and chilly weather for the rest of the day.

Temperatures started around the freezing and above early this morning and should increase into the low 40s during the day. Widespread rainfall will be heavy and help force the temperatures up somewhat, even for our coldest locations. Some rainfall totals could exceed 2 inches today.
By late this evening we should start to clear out and temperatures by early Friday morning drop near the freezing point. This could lead to some black ice for some spots early Friday morning so exercise caution. By Friday afternoon, temperatures should make it into the mid 40s and we should see mostly sunny skies.
The weekend should be dry with temperature starting in the 20s on Saturday and reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. Sunday will start in the mid 30s with highs reaching the lower 60s. Both days should include some sunshine.
The 60s are back for next week with mid 60s probably through at least mid week. Rain chances could start to come back as early as next Tuesday.