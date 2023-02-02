 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton,
Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond,
Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

Wintry precipitation is gradually coming to an end across the
Mid-South this afternoon with temperatures warming to or above
freezing. This is allowing wintry precipitation to begin melting
across the area. However, temperatures are expected to fall below
freezing into the 20s tonight. Caution is recommended tonight for
the potential refreezing of residual moisture, especially on
untreated surfaces.

Rainy and chilly weather for the rest of the day.

Rain continues through the day with drier weather for the weekend
February 2, 2023

Temperatures started around the freezing and above early this morning and should increase into the low 40s during the day. Widespread rainfall will be heavy and help force the temperatures up somewhat, even for our coldest locations. Some rainfall totals could exceed 2 inches today.

By late this evening we should start to clear out and temperatures by early Friday morning drop near the freezing point. This could lead to some black ice for some spots early Friday morning so exercise caution. By Friday afternoon, temperatures should make it into the mid 40s and we should see mostly sunny skies.

The weekend should be dry with temperature starting in the 20s on Saturday and reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. Sunday will start in the mid 30s with highs reaching the lower 60s. Both days should include some sunshine.

The 60s are back for next week with mid 60s probably through at least mid week. Rain chances could start to come back as early as next Tuesday.

