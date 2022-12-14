Rain will continue for some this afternoon with possible flooding concerns

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, and McNairy. * Until midnight CST tonight * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&