...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including
the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall,
Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Union, and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester,
Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, and McNairy.

* Until midnight CST tonight

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban
areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Rain will continue for some this afternoon with possible flooding concerns

Rain will continue for the afternoon for some
Maxuser

December 14, 2022

We will continue to see rain through much of Wednesday. Every now and then we will see a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times. The heaviest rain will be through our Southeast counties.

We could see some areas of flash flooding possible. So, if you live in a flood prone area be careful on the roads. Some locations may pick up an additional 4-5 inches of rain by the end of the day.

A frontal system moves through our area. The best bet for some heavy and heaviest rain and thunderstorms will be to the south of our area. However, we will see some of the strong to severe thunderstorms possible into the early afternoon hours.

All of the redevelopment for the afternoon will be due to an area of low pressure developing in our area by later in the morning and into the afternoon hours. That being said, we could see some heavy rainfall at times and that could give our area at times some flash flooding.

So, all in all be careful as you venture out and about. By late Wednesday, we will see high pressure move back into our area and we will see drier and colder weather dominate our weather forecast as we go into the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

