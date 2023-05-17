Rain sticks around with some storms this aftenoon

This morning we have/are seeing more rain, causing slick roads and maybe some slower traffic at times. Outside has still been warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies stick around through most of the morning with some sunshine breaking out for the afternoon. Temperature will warm to the low 80s for the afternoon. We will also see some strong or severe thunderstorms for some today.
Thursday is starting off mostly dry and slightly cooler. Temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We will see some sunshine for Thursday but once again some rain possible for the afternoon. Friday keeps the more mild weather around as well.
We could see some more storms late in the day Friday, overnight and into Saturday. This brings for some the potential for strong to severe weather again. If you have any plans for Saturday we will still see some rain for a few folks into the afternoon. Sunday is the better day of the weekend to get outside. Temperatures stay mild in the low 80s for most afternoons for the next several days.