Rain moves through for the morning with some clouds and some sun for Tuesday

We are started off with a mix of weather today. Some places seeing rain, others sunshine. This mix of weather continues over the next few days.
Tuesday afternoon will be mostly dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible. Temperatures start in the mid 60s and warm all the way to the low 80s. Mid day a few showers still out there but some thunderstorms or heavier rain could move in for the afternoon and evening.
Thursday is still warm, temperatures climb to the low 80s again. Cloudy and still mostly dry. A few showers possible. Friday some more rain moves in but we are cooler. Temperatures only topping out in the upper 50s so break out the jacket again.
For the weekend temperatures are back in the 70s with some more rain changes. So you will need that rain gear once again for some places if you have those outdoor plans.