Rain lingers into Wednesday with two storm chances ahead
Our slow-moving storm system will continue to kick up some limited rain chances on Wednesday but we are hopeful to see a little bit more dry weather. While we get a brief break Thursday, Friday could potentially bring the first of two strong storm chances we have over the next week.
Rainfall ends from southwest to northeast on Wednesday with a limited coverage initially in the morning at around 20 to 30% and then green sprinkles still possible into the early afternoon. As a result of dryer conditions, temperatures should start in the low 50s reaching the mid-60s by the afternoon.
Thursday is the last dry day this spring break week with temperature starting in the upper 40s and reaching the lower 70s by afternoon. If we can see more sunshine, mid-70s aren’t off the table, though.
Friday is looking a little trickier. Storms moving into the area prior to dawn could potentially be strong to severe in central Mississippi in South Mississippi. It’s not inconceivable that some remain somewhat heavy/strong south of US 82 as well. We are looking at a potential for a few strong wind gusts in our area, but as for now, that threat is aimed a little bit to our south. Temperatures will start in the middle 50s, reaching the mid-60s by afternoon. Rain coverage peaks at around 50 to 60% through the morning and some lingers even in the afternoon as well.
This upcoming weekend looks to be dry with partly cloudy skies for both days. Saturday starts in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s. Sunday’s 30s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s.
By next week, we should touch the mid-70s for Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with rain chances returning by Tuesday. The timing of Tuesday’s storm system remains very flexible. We still believe that there is a chance for severe weather lines up either Tuesday or Wednesday, the timing has shifted slightly later. Changes in timing are pretty normal at this time frame, a week out, but all of our projections continue to display the ingredients for severe weather in tornadoes and that Tuesday/Wednesday time period. Plan to check back in on this one over the next few days as things become clearer and the track of this system materializes.
