Rain continues through today with another severe weather threat Friday early morning

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...

Town Creek at Tupelo affecting Lee County.

For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo.

* WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Low-lying areas are flooding and
businesses near the creek may need to take flood precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
22.8 feet on 02/11/1994.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Rain continues through today with another severe weather threat Friday early morning

  • Updated
Severe weather threat Thursday(Overnight)
Maxuser

March 2, 2023

A flood watch is in effect for our area today through Friday morning. If you live in a flood prone area, be careful. Some places overnight and early this morning have seen close to 6 inches of rain. We will see more rain and thunderstorms through the day so some of those totals could get higher.

Overnight and mostly early Friday morning we see another risk of some severe storms. Friday will be breezy with wind advisories for most of the day. Some wind gust could be 40-45 mph.

  • Timing - Friday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Location - All of WTVA area
  • Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail.
Severe weather risk Friday morning

The rain will start to move out mid morning tomorrow, this will allow room for high pressure to build into our area for several days. We will cool things off and we will dry things out this weekend with this high pressure. More low pressure and more chances for some rain and thunderstorms that could be on the heavy and hefty side will be possible next week.

