Rain continues through today with another severe weather threat Friday early morning

A flood watch is in effect for our area today through Friday morning. If you live in a flood prone area, be careful. Some places overnight and early this morning have seen close to 6 inches of rain. We will see more rain and thunderstorms through the day so some of those totals could get higher.
Overnight and mostly early Friday morning we see another risk of some severe storms. Friday will be breezy with wind advisories for most of the day. Some wind gust could be 40-45 mph.
- Timing - Friday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Location - All of WTVA area
- Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail.
The rain will start to move out mid morning tomorrow, this will allow room for high pressure to build into our area for several days. We will cool things off and we will dry things out this weekend with this high pressure. More low pressure and more chances for some rain and thunderstorms that could be on the heavy and hefty side will be possible next week.