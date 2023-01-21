Rain continues overnight with isolated showers for the bulk of our Sunday

Rain continues to progress through our area overnight, but will remain below severe limits. At most, we may hear a few rumbles of thunder while also dealing with some isolated pockets of heavy rainfall. Temperatures overnight will remain in the mid-40s.
Most of Sunday's rainfall will occur predawn. There will be some chances of isolated showers throughout the day as the system continues to cycle out of our area. Temperatures will not rise too much, only reaching the mid-50s. Expect cloudy, gloomy conditions to remain most of the day.
Monday will start out a bit cooler with temperatures in the mid-30s reaching the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. We should get some pockets of sunshine through the partly cloudy sky.
Our next rain chance returns late in the day Tuesday with thunderstorms possible into the night. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 30s with high temperatures making it into the mid-50s by afternoon. The primary severe weather threat for Tuesday should be closer to our south. Fuel looks to be limited, but we will see if things progress as we get closer, because the upper-level pattern is conducive for storms if fuel becomes more realized.
Wednesday predawn will have rainfall, with rain gradually ending as we go into the day. Temperatures start out in the low 40s with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the upper 40s with breezy conditions and mostly cloudy skies.
Much drier air will push in Thursday with temperatures starting in the mid 30s and high temperatures reaching only the upper 40s/ We are back into the upper 30s to begin Friday with high temperatures reaching into the mid 50s. Drier air should be maintained through the latter part of the week.