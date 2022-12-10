Rain continues into the evening and into our Sunday

Rain continues to linger into the evening across our area. Some of the showers may contain a rumble of thunder, but the main threat remains to be locally heavy rainfall and ponding on the roads. This is once again due to some bits and pieces of low pressure lingering in our area. Temperatures are still going to be above average overnight only dropping to the mid 50's.
Heading into the latter half of our weekend, scattered showers will remain in the area all throughout. Once the rain clears out, there will still be gloomy conditions with all of the cloud cover. Even with all of the cloud cover, high temperatures will be above average in the low 60's.
By early to mid portions of next week, we will see our best chance of some severe weather in our area. All modes of severe weather will be possible. This will be due to a strong cold front that will move through our area. The timing of this will be sometime Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, but we will continue to monitor the timing as we approach the event.
After this frontal passage, our weather pattern looks to calm down, and temperatures will return closer to normal.