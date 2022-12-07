Rain continues across the area for the next several days

Some fronts and some areas of low pressure are continuing to be the weather story in our area over the next several days. This will give our area rain and every now and then some isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures have been on the variable side due to the cold and warm front passages. We are currently on the mild and warm side across our area. This will continue to be the weather story for most of the upcoming work week and into our upcoming weekend.
We will continue to see up and down temperature trends across our area. We will see every now and then the potential for some brief flash flooding. We will see every now and then the potential for some isolated heavier areas of rain and thunderstorms. All in all in between all of this activity do not be surprised to see just a little bit of sunshine in the mix of things.
One thing to note, currently it looks like early to mid next week we could see a little better potential for some severe weather across our area. We will fine tune the weather forecast as needed for this future event.