Rain and thunderstorms will be likely by later Wednesday

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast for today and tonight and into tomorrow morning. We will continue to see some well above normal temperatures as the rule across our area. You had better enjoy this nice bit of weather, because soon it is going to be time to "Pay the Piper".
We will see some changes in our weather forecast as we go into our Wednesday evening and into our Thursday morning. We will see the first of several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms move into our area. This will be due to a series of fronts and bits and pieces of low pressure that will move through our area. We will see more potential for some thunderstorms to move into our area on our Thursday evening and yet another round for some thunderstorms on our Friday morning. All of these thunderstorm events will have the potential for some heavy rainfall, strong to severe thunderstorms. All modes of severe weather will be possible with these thunderstorm events.
Timing - First event: Wed. 7 p.m. to Thu. 1 a.m.
Location - All of our WTVA area
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.
Timing - Second event: Off and on potential through Thursday evening and into the wee hours of Friday.
Location - All of our WTVA area
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.
Timing - Second/Third event: First several hours after sunrise Friday.
Location - Extreme Eastern Mississippi and Alabama
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.
Timing - Wednesday through Friday.
Location - All of our WTVA area
Threats - Possible flash flooding