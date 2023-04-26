Rain and thunderstorms will be hanging around our area on Thursday

A little bit of low pressure has been the weather story for our area on this Wednesday. We have seen some scattered showers as the rule over most of the area. The rainfall has been on the light to moderate side for the most part.
We will continue to see some showers and isolated thunderstorms for the overnight hours as a bit of low pressure hangs around our area.
We will see some better chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into our Thursday and Thursday night. We may even see some heavy rainfall at times, along with the potential for some hefty thunderstorms at times. Mainly in the form of some strong and gusty winds. Our best bet for some severe thunderstorms will be just to the south and east of our area on our Thursday.
We may see a bit of a lull from the rain and thunderstorms on our Friday. This bit of a lull will be due to just a bit of high pressure building into our area.
More bits and pieces of low pressure will move back into our area on our Saturday and into early Sunday. This will once again give our area some scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms in the mix of things at times.
High pressure will build back into our weather forecast for our Sunday afternoon and into our evening. This high pressure will linger well into next week across our area. This high pressure dominance will for the most part keep our area with some mostly clear skies.