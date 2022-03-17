Rain and storms arrive early Friday and could redevelop in the afternoon

Two chances for storms Friday before a dry weekend
Storms return Friday before many folks wake up and will definitely extend your morning commute. While some morning storms could be heavy/strong a possibility of afternoon thunderstorms redeveloping could lead to a second chance for an isolated severe weather report. While the weekend remains dry and clear, storms return and could be stronger next week.
A line of showers and thunderstorms arrives predawn Friday producing heavy rainfall and some hail and strong wind gusts. While most wind gusts should be less than 50 mph we can’t rule out one or two damaging wind reports. We rarely see overnight hail in this part of the state, so make sure to keep those cars covered if possible. Both threats a absolutely maximized to our south, but regardless it will be rainy and stormy beginning as early as 2:30 AM for Grenada and working its way eastward from there, Arriving at the Alabama state line between 4 and 5 AM. Storms should linger through the first half of the morning, hopefully fitting out by around 10 AM to 11 AM.
What’s interesting about Friday is that it is conceivable that if storms clear quickly enough that we recharge for a second possibility of isolated storms in the afternoon. Very rarely does that second round prove to be stronger than the first and while I can’t say I feel confident it will I also can’t rule out the possibility of some stronger thunderstorms Friday afternoon. We don’t expect a lot, but one or two strong thunderstorms could develop along our front that will march east word during the afternoon and early evening. We expect the coverage of those afternoon thunderstorms to be no more than 30%.
The weekend is expected to be dry and partly cloudy, though some lingering cloud cover holds temperatures slightly cooler on Saturday. Saturday starts in the lower 40s with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and perhaps lower 70s.
Monday starts off in the low 40s with high temperatures making the mid-70s with increasing clouds ahead of the storm system that is targeted to bring storms by Tuesday. It’s not inconceivable to have a couple of showers late Monday evening but most of us should probably stay dry from any sort of meeting for moisture.
Tuesday represents a chance for storms that we have been targeting all week. Tuesday still remains the most likely day for us to see severe weather next week, or frankly in the forecast period. Temperatures start in the middle 50s Tuesday reaching the mid-70s by afternoon. We expect a line of showers and thunderstorms to develop and move into the area late Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening. That line will produce damaging winds and perhaps isolated tornadoes. Timing has solidified somewhat for the latter half of Tuesday, so we’ve upped that rain coverage to around 70% during that time period.
Storms persist into late Tuesday night and early Wednesday and could have a limiting effect on temperatures Wednesday. While we will likely start off in the upper 50s and low 60s for Wednesday, high temperatures will struggle to make it in the upper 60s and perhaps touch 70° depending on the quantity of sunshine.
