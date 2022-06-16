 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Priscilla Presley and 'Elvis' cast talk Tupelo

  • 0
Priscilla Presley

WTVA anchor Alyssa Martin interviews Elvis' former wife Priscilla Presley. Photo Date: June 11, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - "Elvis" premiers in theaters nationwide on June 24.

The movie stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

'Elvis' movie. Austin Butler in a scene from the 2022 biopic, Photo Date: 2/17/2022

'Elvis' movie. Austin Butler in a scene from the 2022 biopic, Photo Date: 2/17/2022. Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.
Tom Hanks in a scene from the 2022 biopic, Photo Date: 2/17/2022

Tom Hanks portrays Elvis' controversial manager Colonel Tom Parker. Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

WTVA anchors Alyssa Martin and Daniella Oropeza made a special trip to Graceland where they talked with the cast about Presley’s birthplace — Tupelo, Mississippi.

Martin and Oropeza also watched the movie at the Guest House Hotel, next door to Graceland. 

Tom Hanks

WTVA anchor Daniella Oropeza interviews Tom Hanks. Photo Date: June 11, 2022.

Tupelo is a big part of the film. Director Baz Luhrmann and Butler traveled to Tupelo to study the city’s history.

"Being in Tupelo was one of the most special experiences I had,” Butler said. “Getting to see the home that Elvis was born in. The reality, the fact that he didn't have running water or a toilet inside. Feeling the air in Tupelo, down on Green Street, we went down there. It was just so special."

Austin Butler

WTVA anchor Alyssa Martin interviews Austin Butler who portrays Elvis Presley in the biopic. Photo Date: June 11, 2022.

Luhrmann said, "Tupelo is cool; it’s a great vibe. That's where you get the Elvis that wasn't even vaguely famous. You get the family.”

Baz Luhrmann

WTVA anchor Alyssa Martin with "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann. Photo Date: June 11, 2022.

Martin and Oropeza also spoke with the singer’s former wife Priscilla Presley.

"Oh, Tupelo! Oh my God,” Priscilla Presley said. “I went to visit Tupelo and the house Elvis basically grew up in for a few years. It's very dear to my heart."

The cast praised Luhrmann’s direction of the film. He spent more than five years producing it.

WTVA will have more Elvis coverage and special reports the week of the movie's launch.

