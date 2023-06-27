 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Pretty hot on Wednesday, however very hot temperatures are coming soon to our area

Very hot temperatures will gradually build into our area and Wednesday is no exception

A bit of low pressure could keep some places cooler on Wednesday, before the big heat moves into the area Thursday

Not much in the way of heat advisories today across our area. However, heat is building into our area bigtime soon and very soon.

Heat advisories and heat warnings will be the weather story for most of this week and maybe off and on for the next few weeks. We are now in a very Summer pattern across our area. We will see some of the hottest weather of the season so far in our area over the next few weeks. We will see temperatures get past 100 degrees at times and we will see the heat index at times well above 110 degrees. So, please be careful as you go out and about.

We will see some chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. We will see a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times.

