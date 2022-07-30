PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AGAIN

WASHINGTON-(CNN) President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday morning (July 30), per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in what is likely a "rebound" Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is "observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid."
Biden has experienced "no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well" and will, as a result, not resume treatment, the White House said. O'Connor said the President tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning before testing positive on Saturday morning.
"However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures," the doctor noted. Biden ceased isolating on Wednesday after testing negative on successive antigen tests, celebrating his return in remarks from the White House Rose Garden.
Biden's physician said the President is not experiencing any symptoms but that he will isolate at the White House.
"Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again," Biden wrote on Twitter. "This happens with a small minority of folks. I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote Biden is "asymptomatic, feeling fine, and working in isolation from the Residence to protect others."
A White House official said contact tracing efforts were underway Saturday after Biden's positive Covid-19 test.
The President had resumed events at the White House after testing negative this week, though he was seen wearing a mask more regularly. White House officials said they worked to ensure there was social distancing at the public events he held at the White House.