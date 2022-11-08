 Skip to main content
Polls closed; results tonight on WTVA

  • Updated
voting, election

'I Voted' stickers, Photo Date: 7/10/2020. Credit: Pexels.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day, and WTVA is your home for results and more.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Local and statewide results (MS and AL) will be shown throughout the evening on WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.

Recaps of the night's results will air at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WLOV and WTVA respectively.

Helpful Election Day Links

