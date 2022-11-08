Polls closed; results tonight on WTVA

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day, and WTVA is your home for results and more.
The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Local and statewide results (MS and AL) will be shown throughout the evening on WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.
Recaps of the night's results will air at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WLOV and WTVA respectively.
Helpful Election Day Links
- Open this link to find your polling place in Mississippi.
- Open this link to find your polling place in Alabama.
- Open this link to view a sample ballot of Congressional and Judicial races in Mississippi.
- Open this link to view sample ballots in Alabama.
- Open this link to view Mississippi voter ID FAQs.
- Open this link to view Alabama voter ID information.