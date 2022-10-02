Plenty of sunshine in store going into next week

A similar forecast to Saturday is in store for our Sunday. Temperatures are going to be topping out in the low 80's this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine can be expected throughout the day paired with breezy conditions as well. Winds will be out of the North anywhere between 10-15 mph. Heading overnight and into our work week, temperatures will drop to the low 50's.
This trend will continue into next week as well. High temperatures will stay in the low 80's and then reach into the mid 80's by mid-week. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50's. Sunshine will be a constant factor as we go about our week. Friday and into our weekend we will see yet another cold front come into our area. This front will remain dry but temperatures will take a hit. Highs going into the weekend will peak in the mid 70's.
In contrast, we have seen Ian as the dominant force in areas east of us and will continue to be over the next several days. However, the system has low a lot of its punch over the past few days. Its remnants are now over the Virginias giving showers and storms up the East coast.
