Plenty of sunshine for our Monday afternoon

It has been a beautiful start to our work week with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures will heat up into the low to mid 90s for this afternoon. Although no heat advisories are in effect for us, still make sure to take frequent breaks from the outdoors and stay hydrated as heat index values will be right around or just under 100. A brief, pop-up shower is possible this afternoon, but the majority of us will stay dry throughout our Monday.
There will be a steady increase in both the high and low temperatures heading into the rest of this week. High temperatures will reach into the upper 90s just under the triple digit threshold. Low temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s meaning there will be very minor night-time cooling relief. The warmer temperatures aren't the only thing we need to consider heading into this week. Muggy air will make conditions feel much more miserable. This will cause heat index values to rise up to 110-115 degrees. As a result of this, heat advisories and warnings will be expected through the duration of the week. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.
The good thing that we can take with our forecast this week is it will be much drier. Rain chances remain very low for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will see showers and thunderstorms move into the area during the afternoon in isolated fashion. Friday's rain moves in ahead of a cold front that will cause those weekend temperatures to cool off a bit.