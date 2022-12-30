Person of interest in custody for University of Idaho deaths

MOSCOW, Idaho (WTVA) - Authorities have a person of interest in custody for the deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Law enforcement located the individual in Pennsylvania, NBC News reported Friday morning.
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a 1 p.m. PT news conference where it is expected to reveal more details about the investigation.
The Associated Press later identified the individual as 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger.