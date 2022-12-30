 Skip to main content
Person of interest in custody for University of Idaho deaths

University of Idaho

University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, Photo Date: 7/5/2020. Credit: Cropped Ken Lund / CC BY-SA 2.0. License Link.

MOSCOW, Idaho (WTVA) - Authorities have a person of interest in custody for the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Law enforcement located the individual in Pennsylvania, NBC News reported Friday morning.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a 1 p.m. PT news conference where it is expected to reveal more details about the investigation.

The Associated Press later identified the individual as 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger.

Bryan Kohberger

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

