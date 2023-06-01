Partly cloudy skies to start off Thursday before showers this afternoon

Cloud cover will continue to stick around into the afternoon as isolated showers and thunderstorms move into the area later on today. This will not stop temperatures from climbing into the upper 80s for this afternoon's high though. These showers will diminish after the sun sets, leaving us mostly clear for this evening. Heading out the door tomorrow we will begin dry and then see showers move back in during the afternoon much like what we will see today.
Going forward, temperatures will be very consistent with what we expect for the beginning of June, upper 80s to lower 90s for highs with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Although temps will climb into the 90s this weekend, the air will be less humid than we usually see during the summer with dry conditions prevailing into much of next week. That being said, take advantage of the pleasant, early summer weather by heading outdoors if you get the chance