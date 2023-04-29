Partly cloudy skies to start off Saturday before showers and thunderstorms

Although Saturday is starting off with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog, we are rain free for the time being. That will not remain the case all day though as a cold front is expected to pass over later on in the day. It will bring with it widespread showers and thunderstorms.
For now, temperatures are in the mid 50s. They will warm to a high of around 77 by this afternoon as we are expected to see breaks of sunshine in between the showers and thunderstorms. These will begin moving into our area around 3pm and will last well into tonight. Storms will finally clear out early Sunday, leaving room for high pressure and sunshine to build back into the area.
Thankfully, this will last for most of next week which is shaping up to be very pleasant. Our next chances for rain arrive late on Thursday. Following tonight's thunderstorms, temperatures will dip back down to below average with next week starting out in the upper 60s to low 70s. They will gradually increase as the week goes on, finishing out near the low 80s to end the first week of May.