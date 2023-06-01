Part 3: 'We went from a family of five to now three'

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Elizabeth Herndon should not be alive.
She spent several weeks in the hospital after the March 24 tornado struck her home in Monroe County.
Two of her children — Brantley Herndon and Aubrey Herndon — were also injured but survived.
Her husband Ethan Herndon and their 2-year-old daughter Riley Herndon lost their lives.
“In a matter of minutes, we went from a family of five to now three,” she told WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan.
She recalled the moments when the storm swept her up and when her son crawled to her among the home’s wreckage. She remembers calling for her husband but did not hear a response.
Part 2: Mother said she was 'ready to meet her maker' as a deadly tornado struck
He and Riley Herndon suffered blunt-force trauma to their heads.
Through the unimaginable grief, she finds some comfort.
“I just, I know where they are,” she said of her husband and daughter. “I know they're OK. I know they're perfect.”
She continued, “The selfish part of me wishes that they were still here.”
Herndon suffered a broken arm, a punctured lung and injuries to her face. Brantley Herndon and Aubrey Herndon suffered broken legs and remain in wheelchairs. He son also suffered a punctured lung.
Part 1: 'It was so evil,' mother recalls tornado that killed her husband and daughter
“I might walk a little funny. I might be a little slower, but I'm still here. I'm still me. And I will tell the story as long as I can if it'll help anybody; and these injuries are far less severe than they could have been.”
So what happens next for her and her family? She plans to rebuild not only their home but get back to some sense of normalcy.
“We've got to rebuild every single thing. Every sentimental item that me or my children had from my husband, their daddy, or even from Riley when she was a baby. [It’s] gone.
The place where their home once stood is now just a dirt pad.
“But I am prepared to rebuild right there. I don't think my husband would have let that scare him away from his childhood home.”
Her whole purpose of this story is to warn other mobile homeowners about the dangers of being inside a mobile home during a tornado.
“If I could go back to that night, I would get out.”
She continued, “Now knowing a mobile home…they [manufacturers] might tell you that it can with stay on up to x amount of wind and all of this but they don't, they don't end it.”
If you would like to donate to help the family recover, you can do so through their GoFundMe page.