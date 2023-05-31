Part 2: Mother said she yelled for help while holding son amid tornado wreckage

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Elizabeth Herndon said she was prepared to die when an EF-3 tornado swept her up in the air and crashed her into the ground.
She and two of her children were seriously injured but survived the March 24 storm. Her husband Ethan Herndon and 2-year-old daughter Riley Herndon lost their lives.
Part 1: 'It was so evil,' mother recalls tornado that killed her husband and daughter
She said the tornado struck the front of her house and turned it upside down.
“I remember being in the air,” she recalled. “I remember being hit over and over and over again. I remember at one point, shielding my face. There was no pain.”
She said she prayed to God the entire time. She had no idea the severity of her injuries or what happened to the rest of her family.
She found herself trapped, her face down to the ground. The cold rain started to pool around her.
“I remember my son [Brantley Herndon], he had life-threatening injuries and he crawled to me. And with my good arm that wasn't broken, I was holding him out of the water.”
She yelled for her husband but received no answer.
This is the first part of WTVA’s three-part series featuring Herndon. The third part airs Thursday night at 10:00.
If you would like to donate to help the family recover, you can do so through their GoFundMe page.