Parchman inmate killed in early morning incident

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - An inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman was killed early Thursday morning.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said it happened around 2:00 am.
MDOC did not identify the inmate that was killed, nor how they died.
The victim had been in jail for four years on burglary charges.
Commissioner Burl Cain said the assailants have been apprehended with video evidence.
Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.
The matter will be referred to the district attorney for criminal prosecution.