One person dead in Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — One person was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville.
Louisville Police Investigator Mike Perkins said the shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on South Jones Avenue.
Perkins says the suspect was standing in his yard on South Jones Avenue and the victim was standing in the street.
Some kind of argument broke out between the young men that led to gunfire.
Perkins says the suspect shot the victim who was later pronounced dead at the local hospital.
The victim was 23-years-old.
He says police will issued a statement on Thursday.
Louisville Mayor Will Hill issued the following statement to WTVA, "Senseless acts of gun violence continue to wreak havoc in our community. As a community, our heart breaks for all the families involved. We, as a city, react and respond in every time of need but we need our young people to be responsible and put down these guns."