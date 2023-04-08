 Skip to main content
One person dead in Easter weekend shooting in Booneville

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights, sirens, crime

Credit: MGN

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Booneville Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the shooting happened late Friday night on the city's southeast side.

Ramey is expected to identify the shooting victim on Monday. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The police chief released very few details immediately after the shooting but confirmed one person is in custody.

UpdateBooneville Police ID murder victim and suspect arrested

 

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

