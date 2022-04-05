One more storm chance for Wednesday as a big drop in temperatures looms
Clear skies Tuesday night give way to cloud cover Wednesday as a front moves into the area. That front will rapidly drop temperatures and be an initiation point for thunderstorms to develop. Most of the severe thunderstorms should be east of our area, but there remain some questions revolving around that threat.
Wednesday’s severe weather looks unlikely to materialize based on current trends. That is the case, at least, for North Mississippi but might not be the case for West Alabama, as storms intensify moving towards Central Alabama and eastern Alabama. Still, the severe weather threat is non-zero as storms will be developing overhead in the early afternoon, and strengthening as they move east. It’s still conceivable a couple of strong wind gusts or hail stones are possible, but most of us should not see that sort of weather, Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday start off in the mid 60s, and rapidly increase into the 70s for many spots before a strong front arrives. That front will drop temperatures 15 to 20° almost instantly upon passing. This means at noon time it’s conceivable that Tupelo would be sitting in the upper 60s while Oxford is in the low 50s and Columbus is in mid 70s. A stiff temperature drop once it falls, to say the least.
Cooler and mainly dry weather settles in for Thursday with temperatures starting in the mid 40s and high temperatures struggling to make it into the lower to middle 60s. Cloud cover wrapping behind Wednesday's storm system could allow a couple of sprinkles to fall Thursday, especially for the far north/east tip of Mississippi. Rainfall totals should be negligible to less than a hundredth of an inch in all likelihood.
Friday starts off in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching only the low 50s. It’s not inconceivable that with cloud cover around high temperatures might struggle to make it out of the upper 40s. Considering we should be lower to middle 70s for this time of year, it will be a very chilly day to say the least.
Saturday starts off in the middle 30s, and could be near a freeze for some spots. The questions revolving around that freeze come back to how much cloud cover we have around. Recent projections have a little bit more cloud cover and that could hold temperatures ever so slightly warmer. Nonetheless, expect a frosty start for both Saturday and Sunday morning, and maybe we will be lucky enough to avoid it. Highs on Saturday make it back into the 60s.
Sunday starts in the middle to upper 30s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies, once again providing the warmer and better outdoor day of the weekend.
By the first of next week rain chances return and Monday and Tuesday will have gradually increasing rain and storm chances. At this point here we do not expect severe weather out of those chances though we expect we could have some stronger severe thunderstorms back out into the plains. For us, our next storm chance that could possibly be severe arrives by next Wednesday. Again, considering it’s eight days out, there are more questions than answers, but it is April after all, so we should plan accordingly.
