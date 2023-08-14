One more day of heat before we cool down

Monday's forecast will be controlled by more excessive heat warnings that will be in effect between 12 pm and 8 pm. It will feel like 105°-115° across the area. A few additional showers and thunderstorms could spring up during the second half of the afternoon going into the evening, as a cold front moves through the area.
As we go into Tuesday a front will continue to move into and through the area kicking up a few showers and thunderstorms as it passes through for the morning. Most, if not all, of these storms, will remain below severe limits. This front will keep highs limited to mid to upper 80s for Tuesday afternoon and will set up morning lows for Wednesday and Thursday that will range from the mid-to-lower 60s.
High pressure will skirt to the north of the area behind Tuesday's front and will keep a relatively dry air mass in place over northeast Mississippi. That high pressure will move off to the east by Thursday night and this will start a rapid return of humid and very hot air. Going into next weekend, we will be tracking a weak front moving in from the northwest, but at this time this front looks unlikely to be strong enough to produce much meaningful moisture if it manages to make it into our area at all.